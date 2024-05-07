ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Takes $812,000 Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,975,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $488.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

