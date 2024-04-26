iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

