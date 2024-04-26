Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alphabet stock traded up $15.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,795,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401,852. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $104.42 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
