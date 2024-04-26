Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,586. Valero Energy has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

