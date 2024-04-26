Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,232 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

V.F. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 3,228,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,907. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.