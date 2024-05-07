Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Trading Up 7.5%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 41,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 672,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

