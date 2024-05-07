Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.42

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $19.87. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 69,024 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 484,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 202,991 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $3,247,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

