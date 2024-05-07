Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 286,583 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $899.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

