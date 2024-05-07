Berenberg Bank Increases AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £130

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from £120 ($150.75) to £130 ($163.32) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($138.19) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($157.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.42) to GBX 9,900 ($124.37) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £105 ($131.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £117.57 ($147.70).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

About AstraZeneca

LON AZN traded up GBX 68 ($0.85) during trading on Friday, reaching £121.18 ($152.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,746.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £108.03 and a 200 day moving average of £104.95. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($118.86) and a one year high of £124.88 ($156.88).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

