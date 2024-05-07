Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to ~$2.96-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.26. 643,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.