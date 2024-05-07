PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.95. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 263,692 shares.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $804.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.60.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

