Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $33.43

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $32.24. Perrigo shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 117,221 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Perrigo Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -311.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,607,000 after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 123.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4,017.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 126,028 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

