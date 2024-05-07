Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,799,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,662,873 shares.The stock last traded at $75.81 and had previously closed at $78.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

