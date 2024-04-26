BNB Market Capitalization Tops $89.08 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. BNB has a total market cap of $89.08 billion and $870.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $603.60 or 0.00942304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,588,143 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,559,462.70572516. The last known price of BNB is 609.70453774 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2151 active market(s) with $1,129,306,991.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

