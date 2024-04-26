GateToken (GT) Price Up 13.1% This Week

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $7.71 or 0.00012034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $743.68 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.92 or 0.99932547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00097493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,471,067 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,471,035.4550644 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.63182843 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,036,837.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.