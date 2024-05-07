MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,891,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000.

Shares of JMSI stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

