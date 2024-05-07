Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 148,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,490. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

