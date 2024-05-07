Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 12.6 %

TDC traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.