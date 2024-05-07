Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 532,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

