MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SJNK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.