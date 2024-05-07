MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 268 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 477,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,941. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $170.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

