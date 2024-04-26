National Bankshares Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$92.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.52% from the company’s current price.
BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.00.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
