Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $424.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $417.00 to $424.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.02. 713,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,403. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

