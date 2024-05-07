Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in AON by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AON by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.54. The stock had a trading volume of 393,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.16. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

