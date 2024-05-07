MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,425 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. 179,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

