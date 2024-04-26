goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$220.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.89.

GSY stock traded up C$2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$178.26. 23,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,098. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$180.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.92.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

