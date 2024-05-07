LSV Asset Management Sells 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 331,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

