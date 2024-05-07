Bank of America Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $18.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZETA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

ZETA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 256,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

