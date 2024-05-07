BILL (NYSE:BILL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.35.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. BILL has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $49,509,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 14,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,907 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.