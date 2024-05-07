Robert W. Baird Cuts Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Price Target to $10.00

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Beachbody Price Performance

Beachbody stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 79.49% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

