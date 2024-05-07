StockNews.com Lowers Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

