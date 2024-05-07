LSV Asset Management Has $20.72 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.77% of Fulton Financial worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,935 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.