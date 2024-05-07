Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

