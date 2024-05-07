Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.55.

NYSE SQ opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Block by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $36,559,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Block by 28.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

