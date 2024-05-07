Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.