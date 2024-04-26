Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

NYSE POR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.32. 726,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

