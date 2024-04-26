ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80, Yahoo Finance reports. ACNB had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million.

ACNB Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACNB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. 1,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

