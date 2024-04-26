Stack Financial Management Inc Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 12,843,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,104,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

