Channing Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 5,915,468 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
