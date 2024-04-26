Channing Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 5,915,468 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.