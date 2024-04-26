Eley Financial Management Inc Has $5.31 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,655 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,140,000 after acquiring an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 1,369,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,990. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

