Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

SNBR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,505. The company has a market capitalization of $325.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

