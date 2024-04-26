Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,484,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,614,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

