Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,406 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Welltower by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Welltower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Welltower by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WELL opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $98.19.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.