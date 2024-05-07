Paragon 28 (FNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Paragon 28 has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.73 million. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

