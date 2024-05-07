Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 261,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GL opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

