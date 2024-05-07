First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period.

RDVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.93 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

