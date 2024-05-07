TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 24,264 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 2,535,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,790,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,750 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

