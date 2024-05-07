SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,289. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

