Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

