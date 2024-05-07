Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav Price Performance

Euronav stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Euronav has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.